Paso Robles arrest records for Nov. 28 – Dec. 5
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Nov. 28, Carli Diane Gilstrap, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 46 East and Buena Vista Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug.
- On Nov. 29, Richard Quntan Garcia, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for wilfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice, possession of a specified controlled substance, carjacking and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
- On Nov. 29, Ivonne Renee Andrade Panta, 21, of San Jose, was arrested in the 1300 block of 24th Street in Paso Robles for fighting in a public place and assault.
- On Nov. 29, David Delacruz, 35, of Ceres, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Nov. 29, Rogelio Aranda, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Nov. 29, Courtney Allan Quiros, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for vandalism/graffiti and willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice.
- On Nov. 30, Jose Guadalupe Cano, 20, of Santa Margarita, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Nov. 30, Heather Kathleen Mallobox, 38, of Oregon, was arrested in the 1400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and for an outside felony warrant.
- On Nov. 30, Jose Luis Caudillo, 19, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Nov. 30, Francisco Cueva, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice, driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug, driving with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, driving under the influence while addicted to the use of any drug and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Nov. 30, Ivann Eduardo Floresbanuelos, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 16th Street and Oak Street in Paso Robles for driving with a suspended drivers’ license, multiple local misdemeanor warrants, and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Dec. 1, Celso Cuellan Galvez, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th Street and Vine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 1, Robert David Kortje, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of Alexa Court in Paso Robles for multiple outside and local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Dec. 1, Ashley Denise Pearce, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for multiple outside and local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Dec. 1, Alfredo Quintero Paz, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3500 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside and local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Dec. 2, Samantha Rae Parker, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 26th and Riverside in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Dec. 3, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested for an outside misdemeanor warrant, multiple local misdemeanor warrants, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On Dec. 3, Lisa Stevens, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for making criminal threats.
- On Dec. 3, Evaangelina Garcia Silva, 33, of Shandon, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Dec. 3, Andrew Paramet Staley, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Dorothy Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for a violation of probation note for hearing for a minor.
- On Dec. 4, Kenneth Ryan Vaughn, 35, of Denver, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Dec. 4, Marcario Bravo Lazaro, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 5, Jose Angel Salmerondolores, 25, of Templeton, was arrested on Highway 46 near Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 5, Danielle Elizabeth Lacayo, 22, of Bakersfield, was arrested on Highway 101 near Las Tablas road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Dec. 5, Sergio Mata Escobedo, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of 20th Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Dec. 5, Stephen Lee Graham, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th and Park Street in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
