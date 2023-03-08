Paso Robles artist to be featured at art & wine event

Event will coincide with ‘At Her Table’ seven-day county-wide celebration of women

– Pelletiere Estate Vineyard and Winery, an Italian-inspired winery in Paso Robles, will host an Art & Wine event on March 10 between 3-7 p.m., in celebration of Women’s History Month. This event will coincide with At Her Table, a seven-day county-wide celebration of women.

Jeanne Tierno, a Paso Robles-based abstract artist known for her use of color and texture, will be showcasing her unique collection of cold wax and oil abstract landscape paintings. Pelletiere Estate will offer Italian-focused wine by the glass, paired with cheese from LouLou Cheese Girl.

The event is free, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP on the Pelletiere Estate website. The event will take place at 3280 Township Road, just off Hwy 46 west, in Paso Robles. The event’s focus is to “highlight the beauty that women bring to our lives.”

Additional information can be found on the Pelletiere website, www.pelletiere.com. Janis Denner, the contact person for this event, can be reached at (805) 239-9432 or via email at info@pelletiere.com.

Share To Social Media