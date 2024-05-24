Paso Robles, Atascadero honored for broadband initiative

North County Broadband Strategic Plan receives award of merit

– The Paso Robles Economic Development Division has announced that it has received the 2024 Award of Merit from the California Association for Local Economic Development. This accolade recognizes the outstanding collaborative efforts behind the North County Broadband Strategic Plan, a joint initiative between the cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero.

The North County Broadband Strategic Plan has been honored in the Collaborations & Partnerships category, which celebrates cooperation in economic development projects.

In October of 2022, Paso Robles and Atascadero united to assess the high-speed internet needs within their communities. Recognizing the significance of broadband internet as a modern utility, the municipalities partnered to commission the creation of a North County Broadband Strategic Plan.

With state and federal broadband funding available, North County adopted a regional approach to expedite planning efforts and pursue enhanced broadband infrastructure projects. This involved a concerted effort between Atascadero and Paso Robles to leverage resources and expertise for the benefit of both communities.

The resulting comprehensive North County Broadband Strategic Plan lays the groundwork for a resilient and accessible broadband infrastructure tailored to the unique needs of North County residents and businesses. The first phase of the Paso Fiber Connect project began construction in April 2024.

For more information about the North County Broadband Strategic Plan and other economic development initiatives in Paso Robles, please visit https://www.prcity.com/407/Economic-Development-Support.

