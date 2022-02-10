Paso Robles bank robbery suspect at large

Suspect is described as white male, wearing a black sweatshirt, white shoes, sunglasses, and black face mask

– At 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Paso Robles Police officers responded to a report of a robbery that has just occurred at the US Bank inside of Albertsons at 189 Niblick Road in Paso Robles. The suspect allegedly walked in with a note that demanded money and then fled on foot from the area towards the riverbed. Officers used a drone and CHP Helicopter H-70 and Paso Robles police K-9 also assisted in an attempt to locate the suspect.

The suspect description is a white adult male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white shoes, black sunglasses, and a black face mask with a brown paper bag.

The Paso Robles Police Detective Unit says that they have recovered pertinent evidence near the scene of the theft that will be analyzed to develop potential suspect information. The attached photo (below) is of the suspect entering the business at 189 Niblick Rd. to commit the robbery. According to employees, there was no threat of a possible weapon, and a weapon was not brandished by the suspect during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspect remains at large. Anyone with information should call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

-Report by Anthony Reed

