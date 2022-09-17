Paso Robles Bearcats beat Righetti 31-6

Local high school football teams began conference play

– The Paso Robles Bearcats beat Righetti in Santa Maria 31-6.

The Bearcats jumped out to a 17-0 nothing lead in the first half, and never looked back. Righetti did not score until the 4th quarter. That’s when they put up six points.

Quarterback Tyler Luna had a big game at quarterback for the Bearcats. He threw for several long gains, and also ran the ball well against Righetti. Ashton Murphy and Leo Kemp also had some impressive runs for the Bearcats.

On defense, Trevor Lambeth intercepted a Righetti pass. With the win, the Bearcats improve to 3-1 overall, 1-0 in the Mountain League. The Bearcats will host Lompoc next Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in their home opener.

The Templeton Eagles hosted West Bakersfield Friday night. It was the only non-conference game among teams in the Mountain and Ocean Leagues. The Eagles avenged last year’s loss by beating the Vikings 37-7. Landen Miller ran for over 150 yards, and scored four touchdowns.

On defense, some key stops by Johnny Peschong, and Lane Miller kept the Vikings at bay. River Waltmire had another great game punting and kicking for the Eagles. The Eagles improve to 3-1 for the season. They will open conference play next Friday when they host Santa Maria.

The Atascadero Greyhounds traveled to Santa Maria High School to take on the Saints. The Greyhounds prevailed 28-24 for their second consecutive victory. The Greyhounds coming off an overtime win against Everett Alvarez High School in Salinas last Saturday. The Greyhounds improve to 1-0 in the Ocean League. They’re 2-3 overall. They will host San Luis Obispo next Friday night.

