Paso Robles beats heat record with 111-degree day Monday

–Monday’s high temperature for Paso Robles was 111-degrees, which breaks the previous record high temperature of 110 for Aug. 17, set in 1992.

Santa Maria also broke a heat record at 89-degrees, as well as other California cities like Lancaster, Palmdale, and Camarillo.

National Weather Service Los Angeles shared the following tweet regarding the record-breaking temps:

Today’s record high temperatures: Lancaster 110° (previous 109°, Palmdale 111° (previous 107°), Santa Maria 89° (previous 88°),

Paso Robles 111° (previous 110°),

Camarillo 88° (previous 86°). #LAweather #:LAheat #cawx #heatwave — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 17, 2020

It’s the second day in a row that Paso Robles broke a heat record. On Sunday, the Paso Robles airport recorded a maximum temp of 114 degrees. That broke the previous daily record of 110 degrees set in 1994 and tied for the monthly August record, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory remains in effect this week until Thursday. For more information on the heat advisory click here: Excessive heat warning for North County will continue until Thursday

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room when possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911.

See related tips for saving energy during the heatwave.

