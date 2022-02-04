Paso Robles boys soccer team loses to Pioneer Valley

North County high school sports update

Soccer

– The Paso Robles High School boys soccer team lost 3-2 in overtime Wednesday night to Pioneer Valley. Trailing 2-1 with only 2:40 left in regulation, Paso Robles Senior Ricky Navarro tied the score with a 25-yard shot in the upper right corner of the goal. That tied the game and forced overtime. The Bearcats lost in the second 10-minute overtime when Pioneer Valley scored on a corner kick. The Bearcats boys soccer team plays Santa Maria Friday night, Feb. 11 at War Memorial Stadium.

The girls’ soccer team plays at San Luis Obispo Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The Atascadero High School girls soccer team hosts Rigetti Friday night. The Greyhound boys soccer team plays Friday night at Nipomo.

The Templeton High School boys soccer team plays at Mission Prep at 5 p.m. Friday afternoon. The Templeton girls soccer team hosts Mission Prep at 6 p.m.

Soccer games begin at 6 p.m., except for the Templeton boys game at Mission Prep, which begins at 5 p.m.

Basketball

The Paso Robles girls basketball team lost Wednesday night at St. Joseph in Santa Maria. The final score was 60-27. They play at Nipomo Friday night.

The Bearcats boys basketball plays at home Friday night against Nipomo.

The Atascadero boys basketball team plays Friday night at Righetti. The girls’ basketball team hosts Templeton Friday night.

The Templeton girls basketball team plays at Atascadero Friday night. The Templeton boys basketball team hosts Orcutt Academy Friday night.

All basketball games begin at 6:30 p.m.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement