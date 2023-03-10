Paso Robles braces for heavy rainfall, wind

Flash flood warning in effect for much of North County

– Paso Robles residents should continue to brace for heavy rains and potential flooding this morning.

The heaviest rainfall of the storm was expected to occur overnight Thursday through the end of the day today. Families are advised to avoid non-essential travel, especially during the peak storm, and can check road conditions at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ if they must travel.

A flash flood warning has been put into effect for much of North County:

Flash Flood Warning continues for Cambria CA, Lake Nacimiento CA and San Simeon CA until 1:00 PM PST pic.twitter.com/SyIT8JFn1X — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 10, 2023

A wind advisory remains in effect until noon Friday. Combined with heavy rainfall, power outages are possible. A flood watch also remains in effect. Families are advised to watch for road signs.

Rain totals will likely meet or exceed those of the Jan. 9 and 10 storms, and officials want all families to be safe.

Paso Robles measured 1.42 inches of rain this morning over the past 24 hours, bringing the current season rainfall total to 23.53 inches.

Wind gusts upwards of 50 MPH are possible. Rainfall projections are two to five inches through SLO County and five to ten inches in the northwest areas of the county.

Pre-emptive road closures planned

River Road will be preemptively closed to through traffic from Navajo to Creston and Union to River Oaks beginning and will reopen when it is safe to do so. Access to businesses along N. River Road just north of Union Road will be maintained, conditions allowing.

Sand is available for sandbags

The city has sand available for anyone wishing to make sandbags to protect private property. Sand can be found at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street. Sandbags are available at Home Depot, Kritz Excavation, Lowes, Miner’s Ace Hardware, and Steve Schmidt Topsoil.

Police and fire personnel are allocating significant resources to advise individuals within the Salinas riverbed to relocate to higher grounds immediately. Staff and equipment are in place for both storms and prepared to mobilize as conditions dictate.

Residents living in areas prone to flooding should have a plan in place on where they will go if they need to evacuate.

It is strongly advised to avoid driving through, entering, or playing in moving water at all times. During major storm events, public safety resources are in high demand, and avoiding situations that may require an emergency response is a priority.

Residents needing to report non-emergency storm issues, such as a blocked storm drain or debris blocking safe travel on a city street, should call the non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 237-6464. If it is an emergency, dial 9-1-1. Storm updates will be provided as necessary on PRCity.com and official social media feeds.

Warming centers for the unhoused will be open within Paso Robles over the next several days as follows:

March 10 and 11: First United Methodist Church (915 Creston Rd). Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served.

March 13 and 14: Paso Nazarene Church (530 12th St). Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served.

Red Cross evacuation shelter opened at Cal Poly

In coordination with San Luis Obispo County and emergency officials, the American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter will open an evacuation shelter at Cal Poly Campus Crandall Hall at 1 Grand Ave in San Luis Obispo, for residents affected by evacuation orders. At Red Cross shelters, Red Cross volunteers and partners provide a safe place to stay, along with meals and snacks, hydration, emotional support, health services, and more. Small pets are welcome and San Luis Obispo County Animal Services will assist with sheltering companion animals at the shelter.

When you come to a Red Cross shelter, you are welcome to bring:

Special items for children, like food/formula, diapers, extra clothing, toys, etc.

Items for pets, including a leash, pet medications, and pet food.

Prescription medications and medical devices you may need, as well as a face mask.

Comfort items like pillows, blankets, towels, change of clothing, or other items you may want to have with you at the shelter.

Safety tips from the Red Cross

Flood safety

Turn around, don’t drown! Stay off the roads. If you must drive and encounter a flooded roadway, turn around immediately and go another way.

Follow evacuation routes and do not try to take shortcuts, they may be blocked.

Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.

Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.

Offer to help people who require special assistance including older adults, those without transportation, large families, people with disabilities, and the people who care for them.

Landslide safety

If you suspect imminent danger, evacuate immediately. Inform affected neighbors if you can, and contact your public works, fire, or police department.

Listen for unusual sounds that might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together.

If you are near a stream or channel, be alert for any sudden increase or decrease in water flow and notice whether the water changes from clear to muddy. Such changes may mean there is debris flow activity upstream so be prepared to move quickly.

Be especially alert when driving— watch for collapsed pavement, mud, fallen rocks, and other indications of possible debris flow.

If you are ordered or decide to evacuate, take your animals with you.

Power outage safety

Use flashlights in the dark — not candles.

Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic lights will be out and roads will likely be congested.

Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment and appliances. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.

Leave one light on, so you’ll know when power is restored.

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Keep these devices outside away from doors, windows, and vents, which could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

During a prolonged outage, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to protect your food. Use perishable food from the refrigerator first, then, food from the freezer. If the power outage continues beyond a day, prepare a cooler with ice for your freezer items. Keep food in a dry, cool spot and cover it at all times.

Winter weather safety

Here are steps you should take to stay safe during this dangerous weather:

Winter weather can bring life-threatening conditions. Stay indoors and wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight warm clothes.

Check on relatives, neighbors, and friends, particularly if they are elderly or live alone.

Avoid overexertion, such as shoveling snow, pushing a vehicle, or walking in deep snow.

Caulk and weather-strip doors and windowsills to keep cold air out. Install storm windows or cover windows with plastic from the inside to provide an extra layer of insulation to keep cold air out.

Make sure you have enough heating fuel on hand.

Protect pipes from freezing.

If possible, bring your pets inside during cold winter weather. Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas and make sure they have access to non-frozen drinking water.

Stay safe outside

Wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves, and a hat.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from severely cold air.

Keep dry. Change wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat. Wet clothing loses much of its insulating value and transmits heat rapidly away from the body.

Stretch before you go out. If you go out to shovel snow, do a few stretching exercises to warm up your body. This will reduce your chances of muscle injury.

Avoid overexertion, such as shoveling heavy snow, pushing a vehicle, or walking in deep snow. The strain from the cold and the hard labor may cause a heart attack. Sweating could lead to a chill and hypothermia.

Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Walk carefully on snowy, icy sidewalks. Slips and falls occur frequently in winter weather, resulting in painful and sometimes disabling injuries.



Travel safety

Avoid travel if you can. If you must go out during a winter storm, use public transportation if possible. About 70 percent of winter deaths related to ice and snow occur in automobiles.

Check your vehicle emergency supplies kit and replenish it if necessary.

Bring your cell phone and make sure the battery is charged.

Plan to travel during daylight and, if possible, take another person with you.

Let someone know your destination, your route, and when you expect to arrive.

Before leaving, check the weather reports for all areas you will be passing through.

Watch out for sleet, freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and dense fog.

If you are stranded, stay in the vehicle and wait for help. Do not leave the vehicle to search for assistance unless help is visible within 100 yards (91 meters).

Hang a brightly colored cloth (preferably red) on the radio antenna and raise the hood after snow stops falling.

Turn on the engine for about 10 minutes each hour. Use the heater while the engine is running. Keep the exhaust pipe clear of snow, and slightly open a downwind window for ventilation.

Leave the overhead light on when the engine is running so that you can be seen.

If more than one person is in the vehicle, take turns sleeping.

Huddle together for warmth. Wrap yourself in newspapers, maps, and even the removable floor mats to help trap more body heat.

