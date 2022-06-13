Paso Robles breaks heat record two days last week

Significant cooldown expected after warm temps

– Heat records were broken over the weekend in Paso Robles, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Paso Robles Municipal Airport reported a high temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday breaking the day’s record of 103 degrees set in 2019, and temperatures hit 106 degrees on Friday, breaking a daily record set more than 30 years ago:

SLO County weather forecast: Record-breaking heat to be followed by cooler temperatures https://t.co/DoVTh0K1kv — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) June 12, 2022

Weather Underground is predicting a high of 88-degrees today and 97-degrees tomorrow, and temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 70s again by the weekend.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

Advertisement

Related