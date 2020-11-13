Paso Robles brewery opening new taproom in Fresno 

Paso Robles News|Friday, November 13, 2020
Posted: 7:00 am, November 13, 2020 by News Staff
Barrel-house-opening-in-FresnoPaso Robles-based brewery opening new tap room in northeast Fresno

Paso Robles-based brewery opening new taproom in northeast Fresno. Video on KFSN.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) – Following months of renovations and delays brought on by COVID-19, the owners of BarrelHouse Brewing Co. are just about ready to open to the public.

“We’re going to be opening Black Friday if everything goes per plan and then have a grand opening maybe next summer or next spring, once we’re able to have 100% percent indoor capacity,” says owner Jason Carvalho.

Owners of the Paso Robles-based brewery describe BarrelHouse as a spot for families to visit and enjoy a unique flavored craft beer.

The 6,000-square-foot indoor section features a stage for live music along with an area for foosball tables and shuffleboard.

Read the full story at KFSN



