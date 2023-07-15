Paso Robles’ Broken Earth, CV Wines, and Pull Wines merge

Continental Wine Collection launches on 50th anniversary of historic Continental Vineyard

– Continental Wine Collection, a newly formed company merging Paso Robles’ Broken Earth, CV Wines, and Pull Wines, has announced its launch on the momentous occasion of the 50th anniversary of the historic Continental Vineyard.

The establishment of Continental Wine Collection holds deep significance within the history of Continental Vineyard. In 1973, a consortium known as Continental Vintners, led by Herman Schwartz as managing partner and including Hollywood actors Wayne Rodgers, James Cann, Jack Webb, and Peter Falk, acquired an expansive 2,500-acre property in Paso Robles. Today, fifty years later, Continental Wine Collection emerges as a testament to their shared vision of cultivating world-class viticulture on the Central Coast. The new entity pays homage to the renowned Certified California Sustainable vineyard through its three esteemed labels: Broken Earth, CV Wines, and Pull Wines.

“Rancho Tierra Rejada, translating to ‘Land of the Worked Earth,’ was the original name of the ranch, and this inspired the creation of our Broken Earth brand,” said Justin Tooley, general manager and vice president of Continental Wine Collection. “In 1973, the name of the ranch was changed to Continental Vineyard concurrent with the original plantings. It is by no mistake that fifty years later, we have developed the perfect expression by using Continental Wine Collection to describe our family of brands under one halo company, marrying the past with the present.”

For more information about Continental Wine Collection, visit continentalwinecollection.com.

