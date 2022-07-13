Paso Robles businesses nominated in USA Today’s 10 Best poll

Chamber of commerce encourages public to support local businesses with a vote

– Paso Robles businesses have received multiple nominations for the 2022 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Poll. The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce is encouraging the public to support the businesses with a vote. Voting closes Monday, July 18.

The Paso Robles businesses that have been nominated are as follows (click on each business name to vote):

Best New Winery

• Nenow Family Wines

• Serial Wines Tasting Room

Best Wine Festival

• Paso Wine Fest

Best Wine Tasting Room

• Rava Wines

Best Wine Tour

• Elite Wine Tours

• Uncorked Wine Tours

Best Winery Hotel

• Allegretto Vineyard Resort

• Hotel Cheval

• SummerWood Inn

Best Winery Restaurant

• The Restaurant at Justin

