Paso Robles businesses nominated in USA Today’s 10 Best poll 

Posted: 7:00 am, July 13, 2022 by News Staff
hotel cheval

Vote for the Hotel Cheval as 2022’s Best Winery Hotel.

Chamber of commerce encourages public to support local businesses with a vote

– Paso Robles businesses have received multiple nominations for the 2022 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Poll. The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce is encouraging the public to support the businesses with a vote. Voting closes Monday, July 18.

The Paso Robles businesses that have been nominated are as follows (click on each business name to vote):

Best New Winery
Nenow Family Wines
Serial Wines Tasting Room

Best Wine Festival
Paso Wine Fest

Best Wine Tasting Room
Rava Wines

Best Wine Tour
Elite Wine Tours
Uncorked Wine Tours

Best Winery Hotel
Allegretto Vineyard Resort
Hotel Cheval
SummerWood Inn

Best Winery Restaurant
The Restaurant at Justin

 

 

