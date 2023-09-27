Paso Robles CAB Collective announces new board of directors

– The Paso Robles CAB Collective (PRCC) has announced its 2024 board of directors, with some re-elected for a two-year term. Based on the expanding goals of the non-profit, the collective says that it will retain the current nine directors.

Doug Filipponi, owner of Ancient Peaks Winery, will serve as the board’s president and sponsorship chair

Maeve Pesquera, Sr. VP of strategy and business development at Daou Family Estates, will serve as the board’s vice president and marketing chair

Gretchen Roddick, executive vice president of Hope Family Wines, will serve as the board’s treasurer and marketing committee co-chair and was re-elected for a two-year term

Douglas Ayres, owner at Allegretto Wines, will serve as the board’s secretary was also re-elected for a two-year term

Steve Peck, director of winemaking at J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines will serve as the board’s sponsor co-chair

Tom LeClair, head of hospitality at Justin Winery & Landmark Vineyards will serve as the board’s membership chair

Stephen Glunz, general manager of Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, will serve as the board’s membership co-chair

Caine Thompson, managing director at Robert Hall Winery, will serve as the vit, wine and sustainability committee chair and serve on the marketing committee

Neeta Mittal, CEO of LXV Wine, will serve on the board’s marketing committee

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve on the Board of Directors of the Paso Robles CAB Collective with my esteemed colleagues,” Doug Filipponi. “The last decade of the PRCC has proven that by coming together as a community with a shared vision, we’ve been able to accomplish far more than we could have ever imagined. As we embark on another harvest together, we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

The collective is a grassroots non-profit organization “dedicated to promoting the full potential of the Paso Robles AVA in producing superior-quality cabernet sauvignon and red Bordeaux varietal wines, and promoting their quality and consistency through education and marketing initiatives.”

The members of the Paso Robles CAB Collective are: Allegretto Vineyards & Wines, Ancient Peaks Winery, Benom Winery, Brecon Estate, Calcareous Vineyard, Cass Vineyard & Winery, Castoro Cellars, Chateau Margene, Copia Vineyards & Winery, Daou Vineyards & Winery, Eberle Winery, Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, Hearst Ranch Winery, High Camp Wines, Hope Family Wines, J. Lohr Vineyard & Wines, Justin Vineyards & Winery, LXV Wine, Opolo Vineyards, Pomar Junction Vineyard & Winery, Riboli Family Wines, Robert Hall Winery, SixMileBridge, The Farm Winery, and Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery.

For more information, visit pasoroblescab.com.

