Paso Robles CAB Collective hosts inaugural ‘Virtual CAB Camp’

The first-of-its-kind virtual tasting series shares Paso Robles Cabs with the country

–Master sommeliers and wine buyers across the country participated in the first-of-its-kind four-part educational series with the winemakers of the Paso Robles CAB Collective. Created by the Paso Robles CAB Collective, SommFoundation, and the Global Diagram of Wine.

The Virtual CAB Camp included the unveiling of CAB Camp’s Virtual Enrichment Trip, providing participants a deep dive into the Paso Robles AVA (American Viticultural Area)and its most widely planted varieties, cabernet sauvignon and red Bordeaux. The virtual format also allowed consumers to view the sessions on Facebook Live.

“I was impressed by the professional caliber of this series – it exceeded my expectations of the original concept. I believe in the importance of being first to market and anticipate that these sessions will continue to garner attention” said Damian Grindley, PRCC board member and winemaker, Brecon Estate. “I’m also impressed with the support we received from the Paso Robles and sommelier communities.”

“Paso Robles Virtual CAB Camp went above and beyond my expectations. It was engaging, well structured and focused. It made me want to head out to Paso Robles. It seems like the new hot spot for Cabernet Sauvignon,” shared camper Crystal Krieger, COO/Advanced Sommelier, Les Cochons d’Or & Snead’s 1912 Steak, Hot Springs, Virginia.

In addition to winemakers, the panel sessions included Master Sommeliers who were universally impressed with the quality of wines being showcased. “This was a reintroduction to Paso Robles for me and I was impressed with the caliber and complexity of the wines we tasted,” shared Jay Fletcher, MS, Cellar Master for SommFoundation. “We at SommFoundation are grateful to have worked with the PRCC to accomplish our mission of assisting aspiring beverage professionals to achieve their full potential,” Fletcher added.

The Global Diagram of Wine, developed by Greg Van Wagner, added a 3D experience where one can view an entire region or zoom in on a single vineyard, down to the meter. The platform showcases a regional overview of history, laws, vintner profiles, topography, climate variability, soils types, and more. “Virtual wine country travel provides the next-best-thing to being there,” said Van Wagner.

“Today’s environment requires a series of quick pivot changes to accomplish goals, and the adaptation of technology allowed us to reach our target audience virtually versus hosting them to our in-person annual CAB Camp,” said Executive Director, Linda Sanpei. “With the shift to digital, we were able to share the PRCC’s message about the quality of Cabernet and red Bordeaux from Paso Robles and we’re grateful for the support we received from SommFoundation, The Somm Journal and our sponsors,” continued Sanpei.

The four virtual sessions are now available to watch on-demand on the PRCC’s YouTube channel: Top CABs under $30; Fab Five; Cabernet Sauvignon; and Red Bordeaux Blends. The Virtual CAB Campers were provided wines in advance of the sessions.

The PRCC is a grassroots non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the full potential of the Paso Robles AVA in producing superior-quality cabernet sauvignon and red Bordeaux varietal wines. The distinguished members of the Paso Robles CAB Collective are Adelaida Vineyards & Winery, Allegretto Vineyards & Wines, Ancient Peaks Winery, Austin Hope & Treana Tasting Cellar, Brecon Estate, Calcareous Vineyard, Cass Vineyard & Winery, Castoro Cellars, Chateau Margene, Daou Vineyards & Winery, Eberle Winery, Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, Hearst Ranch Winery, J. Lohr Vineyard & Wines, Justin Vineyards & Winery, Niner Wine Estates, Opolo Vineyards, Pomar Junction Vineyard & Winery, Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery, Sextant Wines, SixMileBridge, The Farm Winery, and Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery.

