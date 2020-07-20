Paso Robles cancels 2020 Summer Concerts in the Park

–The Paso Robles Recreation Foundation in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services announced on Monday that the Concerts in the Park series for 2020 has been canceled.

“Due to the current guidelines concerning social distancing and large gatherings, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all of the 2020 concert season,” commented Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager for the City of Paso Robles. “We had really hoped to provide something fun for the community, and we hope to come back in Summer 2021, stronger than ever.”

Recreation Services works within compliance of the current State and County guidelines for gatherings. The Paso Robles Concerts in the Park series regularly draws approximately 2,500 people to the Downtown City Park. The safety and well-being of the residents of Paso Robles remain the highest priority.

For additional concert information, please contact Recreation Services at (805) 237-3987 or email lplescia@prcity.com.

The mission of Paso Robles Recreation Services is to create a better community through people, programs, places and experiences. Paso Robles Recreation Services is located at 600 Nickerson Drive in Paso Robles.

