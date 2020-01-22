Paso Robles church group wins best overall tamale at Atascadero Tamale Festival

Contest winners announced

–On Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 & 18, the City of Atascadero hosted the 5th Annual Tamale Festival with over eighty-five vendors in attendance. Thirty of these vendors specialized in tamales of all kinds attending both from San Luis Obispo County as well as across California!.

Each year, the festival hosts a “Best Tamale” Contest, a Tamale Eating Contest and a Chihuahua & Pet Costume Contest.

Following are the results:

Best Tamale:

Best overall tamale: La Luz Del Mundo Paso Robles

Traditional tamale winners:

1st Place Non-Profit ~ La Luz Del Mundo Paso Robles; 2nd Place Non-Profit ~ La Luz Del Mundo Santa Ana;

1st Place Commercial ~ Mary’s Cuisine Catering, San Luis Obispo; 2nd Place Commercial ~ Beth’s Tamales/ Old Town Mexican Cafe’ Santa Ana

Gourmet tamale winners:

1st Place Non-Profit ~ La Luz Del Mundo Santa Ana; 2nd Place Non-Profit ~ La Luz Del Mundo Paso Robles;

1st Place Commercial ~ Mary’s Cuisine Catering, San Luis Obispo; 2nd Place Commercial ~ Me Gusta Gourmet Tamales, Napoleon Pacoima

Tamale eating contest:

Winners (12 & Over): 1st Place ~ Charles G. Bill of Indio California; 2nd & 3rd Runners up: Mark Bartolucci & Joshua Russel;

Winners (11 & Under): 1st Place ~ William Maynard; 2nd Place – Brenden Edwards

Chihuahua and pet costume contest:

1st Place ~ Best Costume: Gus, Owner Paige Foss

1st Place ~ Best Overall Costume/ Most Creative: Gus, Owner Paige Foss;

1st Place ~ Owner/ Dog Look-a-like: Bean, Owner Ava Kershner

The festival will return next year January 15-16 2021.

