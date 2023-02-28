City council appoints two new planning commissioners

Planning commission welcomes new members Eric Marlow, Pat Connally and reappoints Ty Christensen

– The Paso Robles City Council has appointed two new planning commissioners and reappointed sitting Commissioner Ty Christensen to the Paso Robles Planning Commission at a special city council meeting on Feb. 16.

Eric Marlow and Pat Connally were appointed to the commission for a three-year term, while Commissioner Christensen will begin his second three-year term on March 1, 2023. The city council interviewed five applicants to fill three open positions on the planning commission.

Marlow is a construction project manager specializing in public construction projects, while Connally is a retired Caltrans engineer with decades of experience on State Highway projects and is a current volunteer for the El Camino Homeless Organization. The new commissioners will join the planning commission at their first meeting on March 14, 2023.

The city council expressed its appreciation to outgoing commissioners Roberta Jorgensen and Field Gibson for their hard work and dedication to the city’s planning commission, which included approval of the Beechwood Specific Plan and Gateway Resort Annexation.

The commission is responsible for reviewing and approving development projects and making recommendations to the city council on zoning and land use issues.

Note: A photo of Connally is unavailable at this time.

Share To Social Media