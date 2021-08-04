Paso Robles City Council approves eight new pickleball courts

Courts to be built at Sherwood Park

–Paso Robles City Council approved plans Tuesday night for eight new pickleball courts to be built at Sherwood Park. Julie Silva Dahlen is director of Parks, Recreation and Library Services with the city. At last night’s meeting, Dahlen told the mayor and city council the public process was extensive with the city gathering a lot of input from pickleball and tennis players.

About eleven people attended the “safe-distanced” council meeting to discuss the issue. A number of speakers addressed the issues. Pickleball ambassador Larry Werner introduced the officers in the local pickleball association and their affiliation, including one man who serves on the National Pickleball Federation. Werner said there’s an effort underway to make pickleball an Olympic sport. Both tennis and pickleball players addressed the council. Most were in support of the staff’s recommendations to build eight new pickleball courts at Sherwood Park.

Ultimately, Councilman Steve Gregory made the motion to adopt “Option 2,” which would direct the city to build eight new pickleball courts at Sherwood Park. The vote to approve his motion was unanimous. Meanwhile, new tennis courts are going in at Centennial Park. Four new tennis courts will also be built at Sherwood Park at Scott Street and Creston Road near Senor Sanchos.

