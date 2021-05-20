City council discusses residency restrictions for registered sex offenders

Paso Robles City Council meeting highlights for Tuesday, May 18

–Highlights from the regular Paso Robles City Council meeting held on May 18, as sent by the City of Paso Robles, are as follows. The council took the following actions:

Requested a moment of silence to honor San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti who lost his life last week in the line of service.

Received a COVID-19 community update from the city’s Civic Engagement Coordinator Shonna Howenstine. San Luis Obispo County remains in the orange tier with 77 active cases. Vaccine rates in the County are 36.4-percent, with Paso Robles at 36-percent. No changes in California mask guidance are expected until June 15.

Introduced an ordinance repealing Chapter 9.46 of the Municipal code regarding residency restrictions for registered sex offenders. Municipal codes restricting residency have been challenged recently in the courts and are difficult to enforce, prompting the need to repeal Chapter 9.46. State law provisions will still apply within the City of Paso Robles.

Received a city project report from Capital Projects Engineer Ditas Esperanza including information regarding annual sidewalk repair and a lift station discharge pipe repair project. Upcoming projects are phase II of Dry Creek Road repair and ongoing city street repair. The Creston Road repair project did not qualify for active transportation program grants which require features such as bike lanes and trails which promote non-automobile travel. As a result, staff is currently revising the scope of the Creston Road project with work expected to begin in 2023.

Made a proclamation in honor of National Police Week, recognizing law enforcement officers across the nation and Paso Robles Police for their courageous service.

Approved the City of Paso Robles Roadway Safety Plan which was developed courtesy of a California Department of Transportation grant and establishes the framework and process for identifying, analyzing, and prioritizing roadway safety improvements on the city’s streets.

Approved a declaration of public nuisances relating to weed abatement and setting a public hearing date of June 15. Noncompliant property owners can clear their weeds prior to the scheduled public hearing on June 15. If abatement has not been completed prior to the hearing, the owner will have an opportunity to show cause at the hearing why the property should not be declared a nuisance. The city will abate the nuisance for those properties that do not comply with the abatement notice and do not object or provide good cause for non-compliance at the June 15 public hearing; those Property owners must reimburse the city for expenses incurred.

Approved the removal of two unhealthy blue oak trees at 1929 Experimental Station Road which pose a hazard to the residence. The property owner will plant two 1.5-inch diameter replacement trees.

Approved a public outreach plan for upcoming intersection improvements at Union Road and Golden Hill Road. Construction on this extensive project is expected to begin in Dec. 2021 with completion possibly by Aug. 2022. The project will require various detours likely to result in traffic congestion in the area. City staff plans to make door-to-door contact with businesses and residents affected by this project. Community updates and an educational component for how to navigate a roundabout will be provided through various media outlets, social media, neighborhood door hangers, and on the city website at www.prcity.com/detour.

This represents just a subset of the total actions by the council. The full agenda can be found at https://www.prcity.com/agendacenter and the audio from the meeting can be found at https://www.prcity.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2. The minutes will be available as part of the packet for the council’s next regular meeting.

The next regular meeting takes place on Thursday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m.

