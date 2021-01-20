Paso Robles City Council opposes new power lines over Highway 46

–At its Tuesday night meeting, the Paso Robles City Council voted unanimously to oppose a proposed PG&E power line that would cross Highway 46 and travel across several businesses on the east side of Paso Robles.

Community Development Director Warren Frace showed slides of the proposed Estrella Substation and Paso Robles Area Reinforcement Project. Representatives of Cava Robles RV Park, Vina Robles Winery, Rioboli Winery, and several other businesses in the area spoke against the proposal. PG&E is proposing improvements to the Estrella Substation and Paso Robles Area Reinforcement Project which includes the construction of towers 70’ to 105’ tall to transport electricity across the freeway.

A manager at Vina Robles says their facility values the visual experience of visitors to that part of Paso Robles and says large power lines near the eastern entrance of the city will compromise that visual experience. Others said the power lines and large towers would ruin their businesses. Steve Baker of Cava Robles RV Resort said that PG&E has an alternative that is preferable environmentally.

Ultimately the council voted 5-0 to oppose the development, but City Manager Tom Frutchey advised the council this may be a long process, and the city needs to be prepared to fight the proposal at each step. The council’s vote will be sent to the California Public Utility Commission.

The council also received a report from Police Chief Ty Lewis on cleaning the riverbed. He compared it to painting the Golden Gate Bridge. When they’re finished making their way through the riverbed, they return to the beginning. He did not comment on Tuesday afternoon’s bank robbery after which the robber escaped into the riverbed to elude officers.

The city council also received a report from Paso Robles Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Harris and Assistant City Manager Sarah Johnson-Rios regarding COVID-19. Harris says the vaccination program is underway at the Paso Robles Event Center. Reservations were taken last week and filled up by one Friday afternoon. He says they will take reservations again on Thursday. One can make a reservation for vaccination by going to the county website www.readyslo.org, or by calling (805) 543-2444.

Assistant City Manager Sarah Johnson-Rios said the council approved in December spending $235,000 to assist local businesses. That money has gone to support parklets in the city, and also provide propane for heating out-of-door dining. The city is also introducing a new program that allows local businesses to sell gift cards which include a 20-percent discount. The city pays for that discount up to $5,000 per business. The gift cards are going on sale now at more than 50 businesses in Paso Robles.

Administrative Services Director Ryan Cornell reported the city’s financial standing is good. He says the city has just under $20 million dollars in reserves, which is about 50-percent of the annual budget. He recommends deferral of Transient Occupancy Tax Collections for hotels, motels, and short-term rentals. However, it would put the minimum deferral at $3,000 a month.

The Paso Robles City Council also hired Oasis Associates to do environmental planning work to expedite the state’s sale of the El Paso de Robles Youth Correctional Facility on Airport Road. The state has decided to sell the property and there are several interested buyers. The City of Paso Robles is not buying the property, but expediting the sale.

