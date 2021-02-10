Paso Robles City Council set to select new city manager on Friday

–The Paso Robles City Council is meeting Friday and is expected to choose its final candidate for a new city manager. Current City Manager Tom Frutchey announced his retirement in November after serving the city for five years.

A professional recruiter conducted a nationwide recruitment effort for the City of Paso Robles and the council initially considered some 40 candidates. The recruiter was expected to cost the city up to $40,000 Frutchey said in November.

Last Friday, the city council and two community panels interviewed the top five candidates in all-day virtual sessions. The top three finalists are being brought to town this Friday for follow-up interviews by the council and the city’s executive managers, Frutchey says. “We are down to three really great candidates,” says Councilwoman Maria Garcia. Councilman Fred Strong says, “We do the final interviews and make a decision this Friday.”

Councilman John Hamon says, “The two community panels were very important to me to have their opinion. A lot of great talent out there, I’m looking for someone who knows Paso Robles and has experience in finances, has had experience in a city manager position previously, a common-sense approach to tackling issues, and above all is conservative in his management thinking.”

Next Tuesday, the city council will continue its process in closed session. “As a result of its deliberations, the council may decide to extend an offer,” Frutchey says. If that is the case, and negotiations can be concluded, a proposed contract may be placed on the council’s open-session agenda for March 2, he says.

