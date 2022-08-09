Paso Robles City Council to appoint short-term councilmember

Candidates encouraged to apply

– Paso Robles City Council met briefly Monday night to discuss the vacancy on the council following the resignation of Councilmember Maria Elena Garcia. Garcia resigned because she moved out of the 2nd District. Although she was elected at-large, a lawsuit forced the city to create districts with the aim to guarantee representation by otherwise underrepresented groups.

The city attorney told the council members they had three options: they could conduct an election, they could appoint someone to complete Garcia’s term, which ends in December, or they could leave the seat vacant.

The council elected to appoint a replacement. They are inviting applications immediately. The application process will close on Aug. 19. The council will interview candidates on Aug. 24, and then select someone to complete the term.

A new council member will be elected to represent the 2nd District in the November General Election. Anyone who wants to run for the seat has until Friday to get their papers filed at Paso Robles City Hall.

