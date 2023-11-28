Paso Robles City Council to discuss short-term rental policies

Community encouraged to attend Dec. 5 meeting

– The community is encouraged to attend an upcoming public meeting and provide comments to the city council on a set of proposed short-term rental policies and procedures. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and will be conducted in a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual participation options.

Updated short-term rental policies and procedures are proposed to provide consistent implementation and management of the program. Proposed policies cover the application process, fees, numeric permit limits, parking, permit waitlists, permit renewals, and enforcement of regulations and policies. The staff report, with a full list of all recommended policy amendments, will be available on the city’s website at www.prcity.com/meetings on or before Dec. 1.

The public can attend the hearing in the council chambers on the ground floor of the city hall/library building at 1000 Spring Street or watch the meeting live on YouTube (www.prcity.com/youtube). Comments can be delivered in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) during the hearing. Written comments are also welcome in advance of the meeting, and can be emailed to cityclerk@prcity.com.

For more information about the Paso Robles short-term rental program, visit https://www.prcity.com/str

