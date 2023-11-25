Paso Robles City Council votes in favor of paid parking downtown

City council meeting highlights for Nov. 21

– At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21, the Paso Robles City Council Council voted 3-2 to make changes to the downtown parking program, with the “goal of making the program pay for itself,” according to a press release from the city.

Beginning in early 2024 parking will be $1 per hour from minute one of each parking session, signage and kiosk operations will be improved for clarity; the city will issue unlimited senior parking permits for residents over 65 years old within the city limits for one vehicle per household, and staff will bring any future formal action for discussion and public comment.

The council also:

Read proclamations in honor of Family Court Awareness Month and Small Business Saturday.

Received an update from the assistant city attorney about recent changes to the AB361 teleconferencing rules that were put in place during the pandemic. AB361 expires on Dec. 31, 2023, and council will be required to meet in person except in certain instances as spelled out in the presentation.

Approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with the San Luis Obispo County YMCA, a Branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, and the Paso Robles Unified School District to determine the explore the feasibility of building a YMCA facility which includes the pool and the property at 504 28th Street.

This is a subset of items considered by the city council. The full agenda can be found at www.prcity.com/meetings.

The next regular City Council meeting is on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m., in person at 1000 Spring Street and via live stream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.

