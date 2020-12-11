Paso Robles City Council votes to stay in ‘Purple Tier’

–Paso Robles City Council held a Special Meeting Thursday night to discuss just one issue, “Business viability and the Governor’s new stay at home order.”

City Manager Tom Frutchey outlined the issues and the council began a lengthy discussion. After each council member weighed in on the matter, the council took about 50 phone calls from citizens who commented on it. Most of those who called in described the desperate financial situation facing many small businesses in the city. Restaurant and winery owners, hair salons, and many other business owners and employees described how damaging the shutdown has been to their livelihood and future.

After four hours of public testimony and council discussion, Steve Martin made a motion. He said, “I move that we maintain purple restriction levels in the City of Paso Robles and that we support the redesignation of our county, moving it out of the LA statistical area for the purpose of COVID evaluation; that we continue our course of empathy and education using our Chamber of Commerce partners with local businesses; that we allow our public health officer at the county level to designate what indeed is egregious or flagrant, and let us know of those instances. I don’t think that we need our officers in the field making those decisions. And finally, as far as the length of the course of action, I think this would stay in effect until a review is needed based on local developments or new state mandates. That would be my motion.”

Councilman Steve Gregory seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.

Paso Robles joins regional neighbor Solvang in rejecting the mandates issued by Governor Gavin Newsom’s latest stay-at-home orders.

The city will encourage and enforce the stipulations outlined in the state’s Purple Tier. The city will ask County Health Director Penny Borenstein to advise them of any “egregious or flagrant violations” occurring in the city.

