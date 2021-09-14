Paso Robles City Library accepting art proposals

Applications due by Dec. 3

–Proposals are being accepted for displaying art in the Paso Robles City Library. The library encourages the artistic and cultural interests of the community by providing space in the library to display visual art and other exhibits of interest to the public. The Library Board of Trustees reviews proposals annually to select displays for the following year. The duration of the displays is usually one month.

Library display guidelines and application are available online at www.prcity.com and in the library. Photographic representations of the work to be displayed must be provided, either delivered with the application or emailed to Don Rader, drader@prcity.com for online submissions.

Proposals will be accepted no later than Dec. 3, 2021. For more information, contact Don Rader at (805) 237-3870.

The Library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

