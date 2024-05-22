Paso Robles City Library to host volunteer fair

Businesses and individuals seeking volunteer opportunities invited to event June 4

– The Paso Robles City Library is hosting a volunteer fair on Tuesday, June 4 from 3-5 p.m. The event will assist organizations seeking volunteers and individuals in search of volunteer opportunities in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County.

“Our goal is to bring together local, civic-minded individuals with organizations that are serving our community,” said Library Staff Assistant and event organizer Christopher Blicha, “By bringing them together at the library’s volunteer fair, we can empower our citizens to improve the quality of life for everyone in Paso Robles.”

There will be approximately 25 businesses, organizations, and non-profit groups at the fair with a wide range of focuses, including environmental cleanup and preservation, homelessness, workforce development, museum collection, affordable housing, animal training and rehabilitation, hospice and home health care, art education, and more.

The volunteer fair is free and open to everyone. Organizations interested in participating in the fair can still secure a free booth space by calling Paso Robles City Library Outreach Services Librarian Taylor Worsham at (805) 237-3870.

Share To Social Media