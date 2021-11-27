Paso Robles community turns out for downtown lighting ceremony

A crowd of about two thousand people filled Downtown City Park for annual event

– Paso Robles Main Street held it’s 35th Annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony Friday night at the Downtown City Park.

A crowd of about two thousand people counted down at 6 before the city’s events manager Freda Berman threw the switch to illuminate the gazebo and the lights in the oak trees in the Downtown City Park. Then, KPRL’s Chad Stevens led the crowd in the singing of Christmas carols.

Dressed in a top hat and Victorian-style suit, Chad introduced Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin and Council Member John Hamon. and his wife, Marjorie. Then, Chad encouraged those in attendance to join him in song. The event was interrupted for a short time when the Grinch arrived at the gazebo. Despite his initial hostility, he soon joined in the merriment and sang with the VIP’s assembled on the gazebo. To the crowd’s surprise, the Grinch was a very good singer.

Mrs. Claus made an appearance to help with the lighting. More importantly, Mrs. Claus announced the impending arrival of Santa Claus for the 60th Annual Christmas Light Parade Saturday, Dec. 4, in Downtown Paso Robles. The theme of this year’s parade is “Country Christmas Memories.”

Despite the chilly night air, the crowd enjoyed the Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony at the Gazebo Friday evening in the Downtown City Park.

