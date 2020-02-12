Paso Robles summer Concerts in the Park line-up announced

Concerts begin in City Park on Thursday, June 4

–The Paso Robles Recreation Foundation, Paso Robles Recreation Services, and J. Lohr Vineyards today announced the 2020 Paso Robles Summer Concerts in the Park series lineup. The concert season will kick-off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 and continue through Aug. 13.

“Our concert series has become a favorite summer tradition among locals and visitors,” says Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia in the announcement.

“These family-friendly all-ages weekly events offer something for everyone,” Plescia says. “We’ve selected a wonderful 2020 lineup geared to a wide variety of musical tastes. Our concerts feature incredible local talent paired with great food and drink in our historic Downtown City Park. So, put on your dancing shoes or spread out the picnic blanket and celebrate summer with us!”

Ten of the area’s most popular musical groups were selected from over 70 applicants to perform during the summer concert series.

2020 Summer Concerts in the Park feature

J. Lohr wine, Firestone draft beer as well as water and soda will be available for purchase during the concerts. All net proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation whose mission is to enhance parks and recreation in the city of Paso Robles. Food will be available for purchase from a different Paso Robles restaurant during each concert.

This year the city is offering multiple sponsorship tiers for the series. Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. Local businesses interested in sponsoring a summer concert may contact Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia at (805) 237-3987 or via email at lplescia@prcity.com.

The mission of Paso Robles Recreation Services is to create a better community through people, programs, places, and experiences. Paso Robles Recreation Services is located at 600 Nickerson Drive in Paso Robles.

