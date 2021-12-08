Paso Robles Concerts in the Park seeking musical talent for 2022 season

Musicians interested in consideration must submit a press kit by Friday, Jan. 21

– Paso Robles Recreation Services and the Paso Robles REC Foundation are currently accepting applications for interested performers for the 2022 Paso Robles Concerts in the Park summer series. These highly popular family-friendly concerts attracted over 25,000 attendees in the summer of 2021 and have been an annual tradition throughout the area since 2001. All shows are free and feature a wide variety of local and regional musical entertainment in the downtown city park gazebo.

“We were thrilled with the outstanding attendance during our Paso Robles Concerts in the Park series last summer,” said Lynda Plescia, recreation services manager for the City of Paso Robles. “Our varied line-up of talented musicians delivered fabulous shows throughout the entire season. We’re excited to assemble another crowd-pleasing schedule of performances for the summer of 2022.”

Concerts will take place on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., June 9 through Aug. 18, 2022. Musicians interested in consideration for the 2022 season must submit a press kit by Friday, Jan. 21, containing the following materials:

• A completed band interest form available at www.prcity.com/concertsinthepark

• One to two relevant videos of previous performances in the last three years

• CD demo or downloadable songs

• Website or Facebook page information or link

• Set list to cover a two-hour set

• Two references

Interested performers must email an electronic press kit (EPK) by the Jan. 21 deadline to Recreation Services Administrative Assistant Wyatt Lund at wlund@prcity.com or submit a physical press kit to Concerts in the Park, Attention: Wyatt Lund, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

For more information, please contact Wyatt Lund at (805) 237-3990 or at the email address above.

