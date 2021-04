Paso Robles could see 90+ degree weather this week



–Paso Robles and North County should expect warm weather mid-week according to Weather Underground. Temperatures at the beginning of the week will start out considerably cooler in the mid-60s but by Thursday temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s, which would be the first 90+ degree days of the spring/summer season.

To see a full 10-day weather forecast from the weather underground click here.

