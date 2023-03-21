Paso Robles could see nearly an inch of rain today

High wind advisory remains in effect

– Paso Robles could see nearly of rainfall today, as well as additional rainfall on Wednesday, according to weather forecasts. A high wind advisory is also currently in effect for Paso Robles.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

The city measured .24 inches of rain this morning over the past 24 hours. The current rainfall season total is 26.38 inches.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is forecasting that this storm will be a “fierce” one:

This Tuesday, the first full day of spring, a fierce (990 millibars) storm will slam into the Central Coast. This system will produce moderate gale-force to fresh-gale force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 65 mph) southwesterly (SW) winds. A southwesterly (SW) wind event of this… https://t.co/Gou0uJhTbq pic.twitter.com/vGD2QJhvD6 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) March 20, 2023

Roads update

See the county’s updated map here for details.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 17.27 feet as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 83% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 55% capacity as of Monday. Click here to view current local lake levels.

