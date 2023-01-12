Weather update: Over two inches of rain forecast for next storm system

Trace amounts of rainfall recorded on Wednesday

– Paso Robles recorded .01 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, and more rain is in the forecast again starting tomorrow, according to Weather Underground. Rainfall totals from Friday to Monday night could reach over 2 inches. Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

The current seasonal rainfall total is 16.07 inches. Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

A number of road closures remain in effect across the county, including River Road in Paso Robles, which is causing traffic delays. The public works department is hoping to reopen the road on Friday. For current county road closures, go to: https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Public-Works/Services/Maps/Road-Closures-and-Delays.aspx

To report a road hazard (i.e.: flooding, downed tree) on a county road, call (805) 781-5252 or submit a request via web notifications at: https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Public-Works/Contact-Us.aspx

The Salinas River level has dropped to 19 feet as of this morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements are taken from the 13th Street bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake Nacimiento is at 73% capacity as of Thursday morning. A week ago it was at 34%. Lake San Antonio rose from 12% to 24% over the same period. Click here to view current local lake levels.

