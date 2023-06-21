Paso Robles councilman accepts national award for transportation efficiency study

Fred Strong accepts award on behalf of the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments

– The National Association of Regional Councils (NARC) presented their 2023 Leadership and Achievement Awards on Tuesday, June 6, during an awards ceremony held at the NARC 57th Annual Conference & Exhibition in Detroit, Michigan. Paso Robles City Councilman Fred Strong accepted the award on behalf of the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG.) Strong also sits on the SLOCOG Board and is a National League of Cities Appointee on the NARC Board of Directors.

SLOCOG was honored with an achievement award for work on the Transportation Efficiency Analysis (TEA) geospatial study.

Pete Rodgers, SLOCOG Executive Director also attended the conference, “SLOCOG staff did tremendous work on the TEA study,” he said, “We are very proud of this accomplishment and look forward to using the TEA to continually enhance the high quality of life in San Luis Obispo County.”

The TEA, developed by SLOCOG staff, utilizes the transportation network and proposed residential development to determine the critical transportation infrastructure needed to accelerate housing development. The main purpose of the TEA is to inform the Regional Housing and Infrastructure Plan (HIP), which will identify regional water, wastewater, and transportation barriers to housing. Approved by the SLOCOG Board of Directors in April 2022, the TEA serves as the transportation component to the HIP and also ties into the approved 2023 Regional Transportation Plan.

Nine projects received 2023 Achievement Awards and six regional leaders received 2023 Leadership Awards at the 2023 NARC Conference. “I am thrilled and overjoyed to congratulate the exceptional award winners,” said NARC President Jennifer Robinson, “[The award winners] remarkable achievements not only inspire us all but also reinforce the boundless potential of our commitment to regionalism. Their dedication, talent, and unwavering commitment to excellence are the true pillars of success.”

