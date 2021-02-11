Paso Robles Cub Scout Pack opens up Pinewood Derby for all

Here’s your chance to join in the Pinewood Derby

–Paso Robles Cub Scout Pack 92 is opening their Pinewood Derby for everyone. This year they are having an online derby broadcasted on Feb. 20 through Facebook and Zoom (Meeting ID: 826 3768 5250, passcode: bsa.) Racing times will be available via Facebook on the evening of Feb. 18.

For $5 dollars anyone can enter their own derby car and achieve their Pinewood Derby dreams. Races include registered scout races as well as a youth open, adult open, outlaw (no rules), overall (top 3 all divisions race), and business divisions. Contestants will drop off their cars ahead of time and then watch via live stream.

Medals and bragging rights will be given to the top three in each category. Additionally, there will be categories that everyone can vote on which will be awarded medals. Categories include: Most Unique, Most Fun, Best Craftsmanship, Most Humorous, Most Realistic, Judges Choice, Crowd Favorite, and Most Bling.

Pack 92 is also offering rough cutting for those with no power tools. The registration deadline is Feb. 17. at 10 p.m.

To sign up, contact Amanda Lamar at pasopack92@gmail.com or text (805) 610-1551 for more information.

History of the Pinewood Derby

The first Pinewood Derby race was organized by Cubmaster Don Murphy on May 15, 1953, at Pack 280C’s Scout House in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Other packs in the Los Angeles area held races that year, too.

By 1954, officials at the Boy Scouts of America heard about the event and began to spread the word, and Boys’ Life magazine published Pinewood Derby plans in its October 1954 issue. That was the first reference to the Pinewood Derby in any BSA publication. It wasn’t long before packs across the country made the Pinewood Derby a part of their annual calendar.

–Scout Life



