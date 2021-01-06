Paso Robles Daily News surpasses 7,000 subscribers

–The Paso Robles Daily News greeted the new year with a record 7,095 daily news subscribers as of this morning. This online newspaper has shown consistent growth in the community since it was founded in 2012.

“We are excited to continue growing and serving the community,” says Publisher Scott Brennan. “We are sincerely grateful to our readers and hundreds of local advertisers for supporting our mission.”

“Our goal is to give readers all the latest breaking news about the community, business, events, wine industry, crime, politics, sports, and more,” Brennan says.

Google Analytics for the site shows over 8 million page views in the last 12 months, and the site’s Alexa Traffic Rank shows it continues to lead North County news sources. Alexa is a company that estimates website traffic. Its rankings are a composite of how many people are estimated to have visited a site and how many pages have been viewed.

Here is a review of the site’s year-end statistics:

Paso Robles Daily News

Click here to subscribe to the Paso Robles Daily News for free.

Share this post!

email

Related