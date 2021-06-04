Paso Robles DAR chapter hosting third annual garage sale

Sale happening Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

–The Paso Robles Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be hosting their third annual garage sale on Saturday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the intersection of Via Magnolia and Montebello Oaks Drive in Paso Robles.

Items at the sale will include housewares, clothing/shoes/accessories, toys/games, books, Blu-ray Discs/DVDs/CDs, electronics, and furniture.

Proceeds will be used for chapter service projects in support of DAR’s mission to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism.

About DAR

The Paso Robles Chapter of DAR was incorporated in 1950. The chapter holds meetings monthly from September through May. Eligibility for membership is open to any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution. Watch for the Paso Robles DAR float in this year’s 4th of July parade in Templeton.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was established in 1890. The national headquarters is in Washington, DC, with chapters in all 50 states and around the world. There are currently over 185,000 members. The DAR motto is “God, Home, and Country.”

