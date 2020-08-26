Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 27, 2020
Paso Robles death notices for Aug. 19-24 

Posted: 10:09 am, August 26, 2020 by News Staff
Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

–Death notices for Aug. 19-24, 2020 courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

  • Mary Holt, 87, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on August 19.
  • Lane Levy, 86, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on August 19.
  • Darwin Buss, 63, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on August 21.
  • Eleanor Lane, 95, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on August 24.

 

