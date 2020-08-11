Paso Robles News|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Paso Robles death notices for Aug. 4-9
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles death notices for Aug. 4-9 

Posted: 11:23 am, August 11, 2020 by News Staff
obituaries death notices paso robles kuehl nicolay

Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

–Death notices for Aug. 4-6, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Blue Sky Cremation Service.

  • Armando Madrigal, 64 a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Aug. 9. Arrangements in the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Roman Gonzalez, 98, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 4. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Susanne Lisa Chafai, 60, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 5. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Barbara Kay Leaman, 86, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 5. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • John Gould Shepard, 69, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 5. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Jose Maria Valencia Alcala, 67, a Paso Robles resident passed away on Aug. 5. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Alfredina R. Berni-Lenci, 86, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 7. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Dayna Christine Pratt, 51, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 7. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Richard Oliver Roos, 93, a Templeton resident passed away on Aug. 9. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.



Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.