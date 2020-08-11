Paso Robles death notices for Aug. 4-9

–Death notices for Aug. 4-6, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Armando Madrigal, 64 a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Aug. 9. Arrangements in the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Roman Gonzalez, 98, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 4. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Susanne Lisa Chafai, 60, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 5. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Barbara Kay Leaman, 86, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 5. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

John Gould Shepard, 69, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 5. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Jose Maria Valencia Alcala, 67, a Paso Robles resident passed away on Aug. 5. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Alfredina R. Berni-Lenci, 86, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 7. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Dayna Christine Pratt, 51, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 7. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Richard Oliver Roos, 93, a Templeton resident passed away on Aug. 9. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

