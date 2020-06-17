Paso Robles death notices for June 12-15

–Death notices for June 12-15, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Fenwick Fowler, 75, a Paso Robles resident passed away on June 12.

Marcus Allen O’Banion, 58, a Paso Robles resident passed away on June 13.

James Calvin Dulin, 91, a Paso Robles resident passed away on June 15.

Carolann Morales, 62, a Coalinga resident passed away on June 15.

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

