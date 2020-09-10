Paso Robles death notices for Sept. 4-7

Death notices for Sept. 4-7, 2020 courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

George Daniel Palmer, 83, a Paso Robles resident passed away on Sept. 4

Laura Nevarez Nunez (51) a Paso Robles resident passed away on Sept. 4

Peggy Lou Harrison (86) a Paso Robles resident passed away on Sept. 5

Heidi Lisa Spencer (64) a Paso Robles resident passed away on Sept. 7

