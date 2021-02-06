Paso Robles death notices through Feb. 4

–Death notices for Jan. 17-26 courtesy of Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home.

Monte Jean Howard, 70, a Paso Robles resident passed away on Jan. 25, 2021.

James Anthony Sazma Stackhouse, 57, a San Luis Obispo county resident passed away on Jan. 18, 2021.

Dorothy Mae Baxter, 105, a Paso Robles resident passed away on Jan. 15, 2021.

Glen Freeman Mowrer, 50, a Bradley resident passed away on Jan. 27, 2021.

Lynda Helen Rabb, 81, a Paso Robles resident passed away on Jan. 21, 2021.

Marjorie Gail Miller, 93, a San Miguel resident passed away on Jan 26, 2021.

Barbara Ann Brown, 80, a Paso Robles resident passed away on Feb. 2, 2021.

Eric Wayne Batrum, 60, a Paso Robles residence passed away on Feb . 3, 2021.

Joan Margaret Coy, 75, a Paso Robles residence passed away on Jan 26, 2021.

Eric Keith Glidden, 54, a Santa Margarita resident passed away on Jan. 9, 2021.

Richard E. Harden, 89, an Atascadero resident passed away on Feb. 2, 2021.

Michael Joe Tozzi, 74, a San Miguel resident passed away on Feb. 4, 2021.

All arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

