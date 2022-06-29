Paso Robles Democratic Club hosting masquerade fundraiser

Proceeds to support local candidates in bids for city council, school board

– The Paso Robles Democratic Club will be holding its annual fundraiser at the Paso Youth Arts Center on Saturday, July 9 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. There will be appetizers, wine, music, a silent auction, and games for both adults and kids. This event is family-friendly with several interactive kids activities available. The public is invited to come to peruse and bid on the vast selection of fun silent auction items, play your hand at a game of wine ring toss, and meet new community members who are committed to the continued progress and inclusion of all who live in Paso Robles.

The youth arts center is located at 3201 Spring St, in Paso Robles. Costume attire is optional, masquerade masks are highly encouraged, and there will be a special prize for the attendee who “best embodies the masquerade theme.” Tickets can be purchased at the door via cash or card. Proof of vaccination will be required at the door.

The club holds meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and in person. If you are interested in joining a meeting or getting more information, contact pasoroblesdemocrats@gmail.com or connect with them on social media.

Advertisement

Related