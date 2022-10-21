Paso Robles News|Friday, October 21, 2022
Paso Robles District Cemetery hosting Veterans’ Day ceremony 

Posted: 6:41 am, October 21, 2022

veterans day stock picProgram starts at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11

– The Paso Robles District Cemetery will once again be hosting a ceremony to honor veterans this year on Veteran’s Day. The event starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Paso Robles District Cemetery. The cemetery is located at 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive in Paso Robles.

There will be a flyover, guest speakers, and refreshments will be served by the Paso Robles District Cemetery Board of Trustees. A hot dog lunch will be provided after the ceremony by Eddington Funeral Services staff.

 

