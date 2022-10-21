Paso Robles District Cemetery hosting Veterans’ Day ceremony

Program starts at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11

– The Paso Robles District Cemetery will once again be hosting a ceremony to honor veterans this year on Veteran’s Day. The event starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Paso Robles District Cemetery. The cemetery is located at 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive in Paso Robles.

There will be a flyover, guest speakers, and refreshments will be served by the Paso Robles District Cemetery Board of Trustees. A hot dog lunch will be provided after the ceremony by Eddington Funeral Services staff.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related