Paso Robles DMV closing temporarily for renovations

Renovations will include new flooring, interior paint

– The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting customers that the Paso Robles field office at 841 Park St. will be temporarily closing for renovations beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The office is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Renovations will include new flooring and interior paint. Until the renovations are complete, customers can visit the following area field offices:

• San Luis Obispo 3190 S. Higuera St. (31 miles)

• King City 101 E San Antonio Drive (53 miles)

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Many DMV tasks do not require an office visit and can instead be done online.

The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov and then opt-in.

Share To Social Media