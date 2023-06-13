Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association receives 2023 accreditation

Association’s performance is annually evaluated

– Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the “Main Street approach.”

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, interim president & CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”

In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support its operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into its downtown communities.

Collectively, two million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contribute their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.

Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association’s performance is annually evaluated by the California Main Street Alliance in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. To qualify for accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for mall businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

“The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association consists of businesses and citizens dedicated to preservation, restoration, and promotion of Downtown Paso Robles,” says Executive Director Norma Moye. “Come downtown and meet the friendly merchants who work hard to offer quality goods, personal service, and competitive prices. We take pride in our downtown’s vitality so you will have a nice place to shop.”

Share To Social Media