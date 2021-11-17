Paso Robles Education Alliance hosting barbecue fundraiser

Pickup will be held at Plymouth Church in Paso Robles Dec. 9 from 5-7 p.m.

– The Paso Robles Education Alliance (PREA) is hosting a drive-thru BBQ fundraiser on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 5 – 7 p.m.

PREA will be offering a full BBQ tri-tip dinner accompanied with ranch style beans, garlic bread and a salad. The dinner is $15 per person, or a family four pack for $50. Pickup will be between 5 and 7 p.m. at Plymouth Church. 1301 Oak Street in Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles Education Alliance (PREA) is a non-profit group made up of volunteer parents within the Paso Robles school district. PREA raises funds that are used for teacher grants, so teachers looking to do projects outside of the normal budget (like science, art, music etc.) can apply for a grant with PREA and offer these projects to local children. PREA also offers a few annual scholarships to graduating Bearcats.

To purchase this barbecue dinner, PREA accepts Venmo (listed as Paso Robles Education Alliance) or Paypal at info@goprea.org. For further details, email Jeff at info@goprea.org.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related