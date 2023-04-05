Paso Robles Education Alliance hosting music festival fundraiser

Fundraiser to be held May 7 at Summerwood Winery

– Paso Robles Education Alliance (PREA) is set to hold a music festival fundraiser on May 7 at Summerwood Winery. The event is open to the public and features live music from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission, and food from the Patio Kitchen, along with a live and silent auction. The musicians, which include Route 66 (classic rock), Emily Smith (contemporary), and the Veronica Street Band (contemporary), are generously donating their time to the event.

The festival aims to raise funds for teacher grants within the Paso Robles school district. PREA, which provides help to students, teachers, and the community, recently gave grants to seven teachers, including three that replaced outdated pull-down world maps from 1990.

The event will also feature a live auction with several items on offer, including private cooking lessons for four from Chef Andre of Paso Terra, a smoker grill from Lowes, a magnum of 2013 Saxum James Berry Vineyard signed by Justin Smith (owner of Saxum), and seven nights at a beautiful Shaver Lake vacation home, among others.

Sponsored by Bank of the Sierras, Jeffrey’s Wine Country BBQ, and Coast Hills Credit Union, attendees are encouraged to bring low chairs or a blanket and spend a day filled with music and fun while supporting PREA and the students and educational staff in Paso Robles.

For more information on the festival, visit PREA’s website.

