Paso Robles Elks install youngest exalted ruler in lodge history

Lodge also recently installed several additional officers

– Carson Landreth has been named the youngest exalted ruler in the history of Paso Robles Lodge, Elks No. 2364. The Paso Robles Elks No. 2364 installed its new officers for the 2023-2024 lodge year last Saturday. Landreth, 34, was installed as the new exalted ruler for Paso Robles Lodge by Henry Schmitz, who is a past exalted ruler and currently serves as the Association Vice President of the California-Hawaii Elks – West Central Coast District.

Landreth’s community service work outside of the Elks Organization was also highlighted. This includes his volunteer work as an active Lion of the Paso Robles Lions Club, Bearcat Booster, CMSF Heritage Foundation member, and his commitment to the Adopt-a-Road and Adopt-a-Highway programs. Carson and his wife, Adriane, have independently adopted five county roads and one Park & Ride in San Luis Obispo County. Additionally, Landreth serves as a board member for The North County Adaptive Sports and Recreation Program and is passionate about serving underrepresented populations.

Landreth was recognized for his continuous support to several local non-profits over the years including the SLO Food Bank, ECHO Homeless Shelter, Prado Day Center, Woods Humane Society, El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), and Walk MS (National Multiple Sclerosis Society).

The lodge also installed several additional officers:

Esteemed Leading Knight Bob Villalobos

Esteemed Loyal Knight Collin Mumford,

PER Secretary Rick Escobedo

PER Treasurer Tom Silva

PER, AVP Trustee – First Year Henry Schmitz

PER Trustee – Second Year Barry Edwards

PER Trustee – Third Year Barbara Hofer

PER Trustee – Fourth Year Todd Osborne

Trustee – Fifth Year Ed Stornetta

Tiler David King

Esquire Wanda Mumford

PER Chaplain Judy Macias

Inner Guard Todd Weatherwax

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is known for its promotion of Americanism, drug abuse education, support of youth activities, and our nation’s veterans. For more information, contact the Paso Robles Elk Lodge No. 2364 Office at (805) 239-1410.

Share To Social Media