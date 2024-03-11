Paso Robles Elks Lodge donates to high school stunt team
– The Paso Robles Elks Lodge #2364 has donated $2,200 to the Paso Robles High School stunt team, providing a financial boost to the athletic program.
This donation will assist the team in covering expenses such as equipment, uniforms, competition fees, and travel costs. The contribution underscores the Elks Lodge’s commitment to investing in the youth of Paso Robles and fostering a spirit of camaraderie and excellence within the local education system.
The Paso Robles High School stunt team is a dynamic group of student-athletes who perform high-energy routines that combine gymnastics, acrobatics, and teamwork. Stunt, recognized as one of the fastest-growing female sports in the country, emphasizes the athletic skills and competitive nature of cheerleading while focusing on precise, synchronized movements and teamwork, according to a press release from the Elks Lodge.
The Paso Robles Elks Lodge #2364, with a long history of philanthropy, continues to make a positive impact on the community by supporting local causes and initiatives. Their mission aligns with the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love, and fidelity, aiming to serve the people and the nation.
The Exalted Ruler of the Paso Robles Elks Lodge Carson Landreth, expressed his enthusiasm for the stunt team’s upcoming season, “We are proud to contribute to the success of these young athletes,” he said, “Our Lodge recognizes the hard work, dedication, and discipline required to excel in sports like stunt. We believe that our support can help pave the way for success both on and off the field.”
Athletes:
- Claire Wells 2024 (Captain)
- Savannah Alviso 2024
- Alondra Anguiano 2025
- Jamie Barnett 2024
- Corina Boneso 2027
- Teagan Borla 2026
- Ava Bourgault 2027
- Brissia Centeno 2025
- Lilliana Corliss 2026
- Kayla Degnan 2024
- Taylor Gignoux 2026
- CeCelia Hepburn 2026
- Abigail Johnson 2027
- Brooke Lewis 2024
- Caelee Martines 2024
- Kiana Martinez 2025
- Bianca Rangel 2024
- Janely Rendon 2026
- Stephanie Roman Sabiron 2025
- Jossellyn Ruiz Juarez 2024
- Julia Sanchez 2024
- Alexa Solorio Diego 2024
- Kaylie Toby 2024
- Vanessa Verduzco 2024
- Jaz Villareal 2026
Coaches:
- Vanessa Espinoza
- Coni Wells